Bellaire Police Investigate Multiple Reports of Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, 11 vehicles have been reportedly entered in between midnight and 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the West Bellaire area.

Chief Kovalyk says that vehicles on Wagner, Elm, Maple, Birch, and Washington Streets, as well as Third Avenue, were targeted in the incident.

Several items were reportedly taken, including change and money. Officials say that a majority of the vehicles were unlocked, with the money and other items in plain sight.

Chief Kovalyk is advising residents to keep their vehicles locked, and their valuables out of plain sight.

The investigation is ongoing.