Bellaire Police Investigate Multiple Reports of Vehicle Break-In - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Bellaire Police Investigate Multiple Reports of Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts

Posted: Updated:

According to Bellaire Police Chief Mike Kovalyk, 11 vehicles have been reportedly entered in between midnight and 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the West Bellaire area.

Chief Kovalyk says that vehicles on Wagner, Elm, Maple, Birch, and Washington Streets, as well as Third Avenue, were targeted in the incident.

Several items were reportedly taken, including change and money. Officials say that a majority of the vehicles were unlocked, with the money and other items in plain sight.

Chief Kovalyk is advising residents to keep their vehicles locked, and their valuables out of plain sight.

The investigation is ongoing.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.