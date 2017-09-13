CA House Band Of The Week: Edison High School

No flag line. No dance line. Just the band.

That's the way Edison High School likes it.

Band Director Marc Sansone said his goal for the 70 member band is all about letting the kids shine and letting them be a family.

"It's the best part of my day. If I have a hard day, I know band's always going to be there for me," said Ekatarina Scaffidi, Band President.

This season, the Wildcats are playing hits from popular artists such as Meghan Trainor and Sia to classics from the Rolling Stones and Stix.

But Sansone said it's not just about the music. It's a big learning experience.

As he's celebrating his 12th year as band director, Sansone said he couldn't love his job more.



"For me, band was a big thing in high school and I just felt that this is the thing to do for my career, you know, bring kids into this and let them see what this is about. The hard work, the problem solving, the team work, this preps them for that next step into college, the workforce or all of the above," said Sansone.



With juggling other sports, school work, and jobs, it's not easy, but seniors hope they made a difference.



"I'm hoping to get this sense of I passed something on. I'm hoping that I can put a little bit of me in my freshman, my sophomores, and my juniors especially, to make them better," said Cody Christopher, Band Vice President.

Band members said fans can expect a fun season. They also hope to see them for their 12th annual Tearing Up The Turf on September 16th.