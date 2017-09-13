Hundreds Raised Thanks to "Headshots For Hurricane Relief"

A headshot is a necessity to set you apart in the professional world. That's why WTRF teamed up with Cress Gilson Photography, the Monteverde Group, and Wallace Jewelers for the "Headshots for Hurricane Relief" campaign.

Tom Gilson, owner of Cress Gilson Photography, helped more than a dozen people put their best faces forward at the Highlands during the Job and Career fair.

Gilson said he was honored to do what he can to help hurricane victims.

"Because they want to help people that are in need," Gilson said. "People who are good, goodhearted, and they want to help."

Cress Gilson, Monteverde Group, and Wallace Jewelers were able to raise around $400 in our headshots for the hurricane relief campaign.