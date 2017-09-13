Wellsville PD Could Lose Part of Their Force

A community near the Ohio Valley could soon lose part of their police force.

If voters don't pass a half-percent income tax levy in November, a whole shift of Wellsville officers will be without a job.

The Wellsville Police Department currently has nine full-time officers and one part-time, and the village can't afford for them to work overtime any longer.

Village leaders say the issues date back to the previous administration, that left behind a $300,000 deficit.

"We're tight, the budget's tight. We didn't have a budget to go by within the last three or four years. So, we really didn't know where we were at, either. As far as when this thing coming to play with the $300,000 some dollars...that we walked into," said Wellsville Police Chief Ed Wilson.

In the meantime, the department is trying to work with the state to hire one or two other officers to off-set the overtime pay.

However, they haven't gotten that approved yet.