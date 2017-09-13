East Liverpool Street Closed Indefinitely

For the second time in two years, Lisbon Street in East Liverpool will be closed.

But this time, there's no reopening date in mind for the city, because it doesn't have the funding to fix it.

A quarter mile down the road from where the hillside collapsed on Lisbon Street last year, the road is collapsing yet again.

The City's Safety Service Director, Brian Allen, says the drains under the road have failed, causing the holes to form. He says it's now reached a point where it's dangerous.

The city is closing the highly-used portion of Lisbon Street that stretches from 9th Street to Route 7 on Thursday.

But it doesn't know when it will reopen.

"We're going to do some camera inspections tomorrow to verify exactly what it is to build the cost estimate. There's two sections of the roadway that currently have two small holes in them, but below the roads, they're larger holes. One as deep as 13-feet," said Allen.

