WTRF Hosts Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair

Hundreds of people seeking employment, looking for a change in career, or even hoping to enroll in college courses came out to the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair Wednesday afternoon.

50 organizations were on hand, looking for potential employees.

Career opportunities ranged from retail, to the healthcare industry, to oil and gas.

WTRF is proud to host a job fair twice a year for the community.

"We want to get people hired. It goes with our motto 'Working For You.' It's working and getting people jobs," said WTRF General Sales Manager Lauren Hersey.

Many retail companies, like Cabela's, were looking to hire seasonal and entry-level employees.

"Energetic people, nice people, good attitudes. We're willing to train you, and get you set up with no experience at all," said Tonia Klug, Packing Supervisor with Cabela's Distribution Center.

Others were looking for long-term employees with a strong work ethic.

"We're looking for people that are hard workers, that are motivated, somebody that wants to put in a good day's, or in our case, a good week's work," said Aaron Shearer, Terminal Manager with Fraley and Schilling Trucking.

If you missed this job fair, do not worry. WTRF will be hosting another on October 3 in Wintersville.