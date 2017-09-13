"Ticket to Nashville" Offers $99 Family Special - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

"Ticket to Nashville" Offers $99 Family Special

Posted: Updated:
WHEELING, W.Va -

"Ticket to Nashville" has announced a $99 family package for the original jukebox country musical premiering at the Capitol Theatre. 

The package includes tickets for two adults and two children, four soft drinks, a large bucket of popcorn and t-shirts for the children.

The show will be performed on September 22 and 23 at 7:00 p.m. and September 24 at 3:00 p.m..

Tristen Smith, Alexis Gomez, Kaileigh Bullard, and legendary actor Terry Kiser star in this never-before-seen musical. 

For information on the $99 Family Package and other tickets, visit CapitolTheatreWheeling.com

For more on "Ticket to Nashville," visit TickettoNashvilleShow.com.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.