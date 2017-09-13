"Ticket to Nashville" Offers $99 Family Special

"Ticket to Nashville" has announced a $99 family package for the original jukebox country musical premiering at the Capitol Theatre.

The package includes tickets for two adults and two children, four soft drinks, a large bucket of popcorn and t-shirts for the children.

The show will be performed on September 22 and 23 at 7:00 p.m. and September 24 at 3:00 p.m..

Tristen Smith, Alexis Gomez, Kaileigh Bullard, and legendary actor Terry Kiser star in this never-before-seen musical.

For information on the $99 Family Package and other tickets, visit CapitolTheatreWheeling.com.

For more on "Ticket to Nashville," visit TickettoNashvilleShow.com.