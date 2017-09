Joshua Belon, 29 years old, has been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for an alleged gas station robbery from early August.

A clerk working at the Ruff Creek Gas Station in Brilliant told police that Belon demanded the cash register to be emptied, and then reportedly escaped on foot by running up the hill.

Officials say he took about $300, and is being charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery and one felony count of robbery.