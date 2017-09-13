Wheeling Chamber of Commerce Hears about Road Bond Issue

West Virginia Division of Highways engineer Gus Suwaid is making a pitch to local government officials about the need to pass the Governor's Road Bond Issue on October seventh.

In addition to the construction jobs and better roads it could mean new businesses for our area.

Suwaid met with the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce at Wheeling Hospital to let them know just how vital he thinks the issue is and if it passes it could create 48 thousand construction jobs over the next few years and could kick start bridge projects all over the Ohio Valley.

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce, President, Erikka Stroch said, "There will be disruption, but hopefully they will see the progress and the benefit of the construction that will be occurring in the Valley. Obviously, even if the referendum doesn't pass ,the I-70 work has to happen so regardless of the voters take, the I-70 work is going to be a real thing."

If the measure passes, officials can begin selling bonds in 2018, and officials say it won't cost West Virginia tax payers a dime, but could drastically improve our area.