DEVELOPING: Ma'lik Richmond Files Lawsuit Against Youngstown State University

A former Steubenville Big Red football player convicted of rape has filed a lawsuit against the university he now attends after they said he could not play football this season.

Ma'lik Richmond claims his civil rights were violated in the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, and he asked to be reinstated to the team.

The lawsuit states that Richmond was assured by Coach Bo Pelini and YSU President Jim Tressel that despite his misconduct as a teenager, he would be allowed to play.



View the 29-page lawsuit here.

In August, Youngstown State decided Richmond could practice, but would not be allowed to compete in games.

A student petition sought to remove Richmond from the team for his sexual assault conviction while he was a high school student in Steubenville.

Richmond wants to play in Saturday's game against Central Connecticut State, and Judge Benita Pearson has agreed to hear the case on Thursday afternoon.

Officials at Youngstown State did not have any comments for WTRF's sister station, WKBN.

