Woman Arrested In Connection With Wheeling Island Kidnapping

Courtney Lashae Smelley, 22, of Wheeling was arrested by authorities in Atlantic County, New Jersey, after an arrest warrant was issued by Wheeling Police in connection with an August kidnapping.

According to Wheeling Police, the arrest stems after a man was reportedly found bound with injuries inside of a South Broadway Street home on Wheeling Island shortly after midnight on August 7th.

Smelley is being charged with one count of accessory before the fact, after interviews and forensics gathered at the scene.

Detectives with Wheeling Police traveled to New Jersey on Wednesday to extradite Smelley back to West Virginia.

She is currently being held in the Northern Regional Jail without bond.