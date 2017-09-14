WV Attorney General Hosts Event to Combat Addiction - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

WV Attorney General Hosts Event to Combat Addiction

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is hosting a community conference on substance abuse prevention.

"Combating Addiction with Grace" has brought together the faith-based groups, first responders, and local substance abuse treatment groups to discuss ways to combat opiates.

"We're all affected by the opioid epidemic in one way or another, and we need to attack this head on," said Morrisey. "It's time we take our communities back. The first step is bringing together groups in the community."

The event is taking place at Wheeling Jesuit University, and is scheduled to wrap up around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

