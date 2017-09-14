Three Arrested In Connection to Tuscarawas Co. Shooting

Three men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Tuscarawas County.

According to Newcomerstown Police, officers responder to 511 Tuscarawas Avenue on September 11th in reference to an unresponsive individual. The individual, later identified as New Philadelphia resident Luke Cabbage, 19, was found dead with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers obtained information through phone records, which led them to three men who became persons of interest.

After conducting several interviews, Arnoldo Orduno, 19, of Dillonsvalle, Kyle Boyd, 22, of Mingo Junction, and Jordan Robinson, 20, of Bloomingdale, were arrested for their roles in the shooting incident.

The three are currently being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center pending official charges.

The investigation is ongoing.