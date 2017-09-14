Safety Notifications Now At Your Fingertips In Ohio County

The Ohio County Emergency Management Agency upgraded their notification system to make sure your family gets important information no matter where you are.

"There might be a major event going on in your neighborhood, but you might not be at home. So, yes your landline is going to answer and you might get a message on your answering service but you're not going to get that message until you get home," said EMA Director Lou Vargo.

Currently, all residents land lines are enrolled in notifications but the new WENS, wireless emergency notification system, will send you personalized alerts.

When you log on to register you can specify your own neighborhood or as many neighborhoods as you'd like to be updated on.

"If you live in Triadelphia, you might not care about a river flood. You'll certainly hear it when Dr. Dave makes his announcement on the news, but do you really want a warning in the middle of the night that the river's going to flood when you're living up by the highlands or something that is never going to affect you," said Vargo.

You can get a text, a call, an email and you can specify what you want to hear about storms, floods, crashes and more. You don't even have to live in Ohio County to sign up for the alerts.

"Doesn't matter you can be on vacation and they say oh my god there's a flash flood occurring in my house so you might want to call and say 'Can you check on my house,'" said Vargo.

All you need to do is enter your name, address, cell phone number, and email at wocema.com by clicking on the WENS tab. The process only takes a couple of minutes.

If you don't feel comfortable using your computer to register or maybe you don't have one, you can always call the office at 203-234-3756 and they will log you onto the system for you.

Lou said the department is proud that now, faster than ever, residents will have the information they need to stay safe.

"I can get a message basically to everybody in Ohio County in 4 or 5 minutes because there's 4 or 5 phone lines so this system is just so much faster to get information out," said Vargo.

The system also has a feature to notify all cell-phone users in an effected area, even if they're not registered in the system if something major is going on.

For people living in Marshall County EMA director Tom Hart says they have the system as well, and are finishing up training, and hope to launch at the beginning of October.