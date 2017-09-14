Leaders Discuss Plans To Prepare for Possible Ethane Cracker

We've all heard about the cracker being built in PA, and one that is being considered in Belmont County.

But what needs to be done before the first brick is laid?

This is the focus of the Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council and they're bringing local businesses into their plans.



"We're bringing together businesses with the individuals who are working on behalf on the ethane crackers so that we're connecting those two and working together to turn opportunity into true business," said Ginny Favede, Executive Director of the OVCEC.



Opportunity is right at our doorstep though.

Officials reported that if the Tri-state area was a country, it would have the third largest energy reserve in the world.

This is why officials believe it's time to capitalize on that potential business.

"There's already been a lot of success in the Valley, but we think there's a lot more potential and that's something we're chipping away at everyday, and to get everybody on the same page, with the same set of information, is a good idea," said Mike Jacoby, Vice President of Business Development for APEG.



That information includes letting laborers, contractors and business owners know what's really going on.

Officials believe, if they handle this right, thousands of jobs and opportunities could come to the Valley.

Of course, there's still a lot of work ahead, but officials said they're scared not to take the necessary steps.

"My greatest fear is that we're sitting with our hands in our lap and letting opportunity pass us by, and I know that the businessmen here are successful because they've not let those opportunities pass them by. So, we're trying to connect them with information so they can engage themselves," said Favede.



Officials said if the cracker plant moves forward, there will be a building boom in the Valley and a resurgence in manufacturing.