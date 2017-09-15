Jury Awards Major Verdict After Drunk Driving Crash

A jury in Monroe County hands down $1.5 million after a drunk driver almost killed a woman after leaving the Beallsville American Legion visibly drunk.

Gold Khourey & Turak Attorney Teena Miller said this one of the biggest verdicts handed down in Monroe County Court and said that's justice being served after her client was almost killed in that crash, and still working through injuries to this day.

The trial held in Monroe County Common Pleas Court says the 21-year-old victim, was dropping off a friend after Christmas shopping when a drunk driver went left of center and hit her head on. That drunk driver was going 70 miles an hour with a BAC over twice the legal limit.

The victim was life-flighted to Ruby Memorial with a ruptured spleen, broken arm, brain bleeds, and lacerated liver. Inside the courtroom, the drunk driver took responsibility for the crash, the bar did not.

"The jurors of Monroe County sent a message to the public that, you know, you need to be responsible when you drink and not get behind a wheel, have a designated driver. I think the jurors also sent the message to the community that bars also need to serve as gate keepers in keeping drunk drivers off the road and not over serve them alcohol when they're visibly intoxicated, just don't serve them," said Miller.

The jury found the Legion negligent, and they paid $500,000 in punitive damages.

Gold Khourey & Turak says in both West Virginia and Ohio businesses are held accountable for serving anyone who is visibly intoxicated, and liable for serving anyone under 21 involved in a drunk driving crash.

The case is a good reminder to be safe on the roads this weekend, and always designate a sober driver.

