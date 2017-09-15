Ohio Senator Says Equifax Needs Be Held Accountable After Data Breach

Equifax is still under intense pressure to explain how hackers stole the personal data of 143 million Americans, and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown isn't letting them off easy.

Senator Brown is busy securing protections for Ohioans affected by the data breach and he's doing so by joining senators calling on several government agencies to investigate accusations of insider trading by Equifax executives.

Brown has also urged Equifax to remove forced arbitration clauses on its customers, but he doesn't feel that's enough.

Senator Brown has now drafted new legislation to give Equifax victims 10 years of free credit monitoring, with no strings attached, and he says it's all about accountability.

"We need to hold Equifax accountable, including finding out why, when this happened a year ago to Equifax, they didn't fix their processes, didn't fix their data collection and protection of privacy, and then it happened 15 months later. So, that company's got explaining to do," Senator Sherrod Brown, D, Ohio.



Senator Brown's proposed legislation would also make it easy and affordable for customers to freeze their credit reports, so criminals can't open accounts in their name.