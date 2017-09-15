Winter Sidewalks Clearing Fee

Making Wheeling a walker friendly town has been a well-known goal of our City Council, and that includes during the winter months.

City officials want to make it as safe as possible for people to walk when there's snow and ice on the sidewalks in our business districts. There's an ordinance currently in place that states: it is the responsibility of the business owners to keep their sidewalks clean, but it's not being enforced.

Now, City Council is working to amend that ordinance saying if the owners don't clean their sidewalks the city is going to do it, then send you a fee.

"If you're coming to town to shop or go to a restaurant we want those streets and sidewalks to be accessible to you. We need to make sure the building owners are actually doing their end of the bargain," said Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott. "If you own a building down town it comes with responsibilities and this is just a simple one we're trying to do."

"The city does not want to get in the business of removing snow from the sidewalks, so we would absolutely prefer that the property owners remove the sidewalks themselves," Wheeling Vice-Mayor Chad Thalman said.

Both officials wanted to stress that this is only for the buildings in the business district. It could go into effect, if passed, in the next month or two.