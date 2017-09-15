Federal Officials Weigh In On Possible Ethane Storage Hub

Three years.

That's how long officials have been discussing a possible ethane storage hub in the Appalachian area.

Officials know it's a great spot for the plant, but Senator Shelley Moore Capito confirmed they're finally working hard to make it happen.

"We're working hard with the department of energy to get their active involvement here. They're very interested, the president is interested. I talked with the Vice President about it, so this is front and center and I think the timing of it is critical because this will be a big job developer for the whole region," Capito said.

Not only will the storage hub create jobs, officials said it could diversify the area and create more opportunities.

"I think it's a game changer for the Northern Panhandle and for Pennsylvania and Ohio. We need to make sure that the benefits of it go to our community," Capito said.

Officials know we have the resources necessary for the plant.

But Congressman David McKinley said we also desperately need the economic impact it could bring.

"It's all about jobs. It's keeping the ethane here. Instead of shipping it down to the Gulf Coast, this is a way to diversify our economy and keeping the ethane here will create more jobs, downstream jobs in the plastic industry. We've seen what's happened in Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma. Why not here in the Ohio Valley?," McKinley said.

Officials also think it's a good idea to have an alternative ethane site, especially after what happened in Texas because of Hurricane Harvey.