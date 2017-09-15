Brilliant Bank Robber Enters Guilty Plea

A man who robbed a bank in Brilliant plead guilty in court Friday.
Dale Mains plead guilty in court today to 2nd degree Felony Robbery. Mains robbed the US Bank in Brilliant this past November, and has been sentenced to 3 years in prison by Judge Michelle Miller.
He will be transferred to Lorain Correctional Facility.
WTRF
