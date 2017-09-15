Belmont County Voters Will Notice A Change At The Polls November 7

Instead of signing in on paper, they'll do it on a computer screen.

Elections officials want people to know what to expect.

When you first walk into your polling place, you'll go up to the desk and check in with the poll workers as always.

But signing in has just become more streamlined.

They now have electronic poll books.

So instead of tracking your name down in a big ledger book, they'll have you swipe your driver's license, sign on a touch screen and you're ready to vote.

"You'll give them your name, address and you'll hand them your driver's license," explained Bill Shubat, Belmont County Election Board director. "They can scan it through, just like they do at WalMart. There will be a little stylus there to sign your name. Everything will be in the system, just as it was with the paper poll books."

If you don't have a driver's license, you'll need a state ID card or a recent utility bill with your name and address.

They say eventually all 88 counties in Ohio will have electronic poll books.

Belmont County got theirs because the state offered to pay 85% of the cost.

The next election is November 7, an off-year general election, with township, village and city races.