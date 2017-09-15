Federal Appeals Court Allowing Ma'lik Richmond to Play Saturday

A federal appeals court in Youngstown, is allowing Ma’lik Richmond, found guilty of sexual assault as a teen, to play in the Youngstown State football game Saturday.The court declined to block a judge’s decision to allow the 21-year-old Steubenville resident to play for YSU for at least the next 14 days. The university appealed the decision Friday morning and the appeals court dismissed it Friday afternoon.

Thursday, an Ohio district judge ruled that Richmond should be allowed to play while his lawsuit is pending.

Richmond sued YSU after school officials said he couldn’t play in games this season following protests when people found out he was on the team.Richmond was found guilty as a juvenile of rape while he was playing for Steubenville High School’s football team — a case that garnered widespread publicity.

YSU argued that Coach Bo Pelini can be trumped under Ohio law by the president of the university but Richmond’s lawyer said Richmond was punished without a hearing, going against the school’s student handbook.

There was supposed to be another hearing on September 28 to see if Richmond will be allowed to stay on the team permanently.