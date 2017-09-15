Congressman McKinley Visits Wheeling

Congressman McKinley was in Wheeling Friday morning to celebrate Constitution Day.
And he was joined by some state officials and a dozen of high school juniors from across the valley.
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner was the keynote speaker Friday morning and, he spoke about how the Constitution is the model for freedom across the world.
