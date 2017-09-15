Law Makers React to Funding Cuts for MSHA

The Mine Safety and Health Administration is seeing a major cut in federal funding which some say could put miners lives on the line.



Friday U.S. Senator Joe Manchin is reacting to the $8 million cut that could drastically impact the people of the Ohio Valley

Senator Manchin released a statement that reads in part, "The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) is vital to protecting miners who put their lives on the line to power our nation. And this year, House appropriators gave MSHA $8 million less than recent years. And, if it had passed, an amendment sponsored by Congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina and supported by all 3 West Virginia House Members would have cut that number by another painful 10 percent.The MSHA overall budget has already experienced decreases and even the smallest cuts are painful."

Meanwhile on the other side of the issue, Congressman David McKinley voted in favor of those cuts.

McKinley says he is in favor of saving money in an industry that has already seen cuts, but he say he wants to be mindful of the safety of miners.

There have been over 400 coal mines that have shut down over the last 8 years.

He went on record to say that if there is a need for more inspectors moving forward lawmakers will add the necessary positions, but it's all about finding an equal balance and saving money.

Congressman David McKinley, said, "I'm the chairman of the coal caucus and we have shut down over 400 coal mines across the country. Do we still need to have an agency and the same number of employees where they have 25 percent fewer mines they are inspecting, can we save some dollars there."

If there are opens that re-open in the future, McKinley assures us that they will hire on more inspectors to keep those mines safe.