How to Recycle Your Household Hazardous Waste

The Ohio County Solid Waste Authority is hosting an event for all residents in Ohio County to dispose of their household hazardous materials in an environmentally sound manner.

The City of Wheeling Operations Center will be taking the collection on Saturday, September 16th from 8 a.m until 1 p.m.

Accepted items will include gasoline, anti-freeze, kerosene, paint and paint thinner, used oil and oil filters, varnish, transmission fluid, turpentine, lighter fluid, and solvents.

Other items that will be included are fluorescent light tubes, swimming pool chemicals, pesticides, and auto and appliance batteries.

Items from businesses or industry will not be accepted in the collection.