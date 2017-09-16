Catholic Churches Hold Special Collection for Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling and Charleston, Reverend Michael J. Bransfield, announced a special collection for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

All given funds will provide pastoral support and rebuilding assistance to impacted dioceses through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and the funds will also support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA.

The collection will be taken on September 16 and 17 at all Catholic churches surrounding the Mountain State.