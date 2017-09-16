West Virginia Day of Hope

The Community Impact Coalition and a group of Pastors will be hosting a 12 Steps Recovery Prayer Vigil to remember the Day of Hope.

The event will take place on September 16th from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., in Wheeling.

The vigil's purpose is to bring people from various parts of the city and of different denominations to gather together for prayer concerning recovery and substance abuse prevention.

Opening up the church for prayer on alcohol and drug use, has the hopes on helping those from developing a potential addiction.

All community members are welcome to attend.