Deadly Shooting at Vigil for Man Killed in 2013

Police in Cleveland say a shooting at a vigil for a man who was shot to death four years ago has left a 27-year-old man dead.



The shooting Thursday night happened as a group gathered on Cleveland's east side to remember Antonyo Howard, who was shot at the same spot in 2013.



Police identified the victim of Thursday's shooting as Devon Youngblood.



Investigators say they found close to 20 shell casings at the scene. They have not released any information about a suspect.

