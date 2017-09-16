Twelve Steps Recovery Prayer Vigil Held for Substance Abuse Recovery

Local pastors and community members from all denominations came together Saturday for a 12 Steps Recovery Vigil to pray for substance abuse recovery and prevention.

When it comes to substance abuse, there are countless methods of recovery.

Although there is not a one-size-fits-all method, Reverend Joel Richter says faith-based methods help those in recovery come to a spiritual awakening that in turn helps them help others.

"God is littered through the language of recovery and that's because to many of us that is the most important thing that we get out of this. We get a new life," said Richter.

The 12 Steps Recovery Prayer Vigil incorporated personal stories of recovery, expressions of faith, and discussion about how to fight the epidemic of addiction in our community.

"We have to get proactive. We can't wait for people to ask for help. We have to go out. If you see somebody suffering, go up to them. Put your hand on their arm or their shoulder and say, 'what's going on?' You'd be surprised the response you can get from that," said Bill Hogan of Wheeling.

Sunday is West Virginia Day of Hope and a time to remember those lost to addiction, honor those in recovery, and perhaps most importantly, talk about the future.

"What we have to do is prevention. We have to find out why these kids are so hollow that they have to fill it up with something like this, because it just leads to total destruction of everything," said Hogan.

For more information on West Virginia Day of Hope, visit the West Virginia Council of Churches website at wvcc.org.