Moundsville Hosts 19th Annual Elizabethtown Festival

The 19th annual Elizabethtown Festival was held in Moundsville Saturday, and there were some big changes this year.

The UMAC Fall Festival merged with the Elizabethtown Festival to create one large event that took over Jefferson Avenue and the former West Virginia State Penitentiary.

There were live music and dance performances, heritage arts and crafts, a car and motorcycle show, and more.

The combination of the two festivals not only created a bigger attraction, but also boosts the local economy.

"When you look at this and you see the people that are here, the cars from Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, Michigan, you figure they're going to spend some money in here. They're going to spend some money uptown, and then they're going to go to restaurants. They're going to stop and get gas. The economic impact is going to be great this weekend," said Suzanne Park, Executive Director of the Moundsville Economic Development Council.

If you did not know, the festival is called the "Elizabethtown Festival" because the Moundsville area was called Elizabethtown a few centuries ago.