American Legion Post 89 Grand Re-Opening

Some good news out of Wheeling, the American Legion Post 89 hosted a grand re-opening Saturday.

The once "troublesome" bar, is under new management and just finished remodeling the entire building so they wanted welcome the public to see the new improvements to their American Legion. The building has all new tables and chairs, they've re-painted both the inside and outside, power washed the sidewalk, and installed a new sign.

As for their past reputation, "We've changed that. That's the main thing we wanted to do was change the reputation," said new manager James Martin. "We wanted to make the reputation to one that's respectful to the community and for the members of the American Legion Post 89 and auxiliary."

"We got a lot of help from the City Council, also, " Post Commander Demetrius Lathon said. "They really worked with us, gave us the opportunity to show that we can be positive in the community here, and I'm just grateful to them for that."

The event was welcome to the entire community.