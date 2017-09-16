The fifth annual Festival of Color at the Palace of Gold took place today at New Vrindaban in Marshall County.
The Festival of Color, also known as the Holi Festival, or the festival of love, is an event that typically takes place in India and Nepal.
Millions of people around the world celebrate this festival each year, and hundreds of people make their way out to the Palace of Gold each year to join in the festivities.
