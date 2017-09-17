Two Injured in Small Plane Crash

Two people were injured in the crash of a small plane in Hookstown Pa.



State police in Beaver County said the crash was reported in Hanover Township shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.



Police said the two seater 1941 Piper Cub struck treetops and came to rest with its nose against the ground and the tail portion still in the trees.



A 23 year old man from Hookstown and a 24 year old woman from Arlington, Virginia were taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of "moderate, but non-life-threatening" injuries.



State police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.