Two Injured in Small Plane Crash

Two people were injured in the crash of a small plane in Hookstown Pa.
State police in Beaver County said the crash was reported in Hanover Township shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Police said the two seater 1941 Piper Cub struck treetops and came to rest with its nose against the ground and the tail portion still in the trees.
A 23 year old man from Hookstown and a 24 year old woman from Arlington, Virginia were taken to Allegheny General Hospital for treatment of "moderate, but non-life-threatening" injuries.
State police and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.
