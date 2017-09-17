Three Wounded By Gunfire in Pittsburgh

A 4 year old girl was shot in the head and two adults wounded by gunfire in Pittsburgh, but all are allegedly in stable condition.

According to police the circumstances of the 3:40 a.m. Sunday shooting in the neighborhood of Sheraden were not immediately clear.

A 4 year old girl shot was in the head was taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. A 57 year old woman with multiple gunshot wounds was taken to Allegheny General Hospital and a 23 year old man with minor gunshot injuries was taken to UPMC Presbyterian.

A minivan sped from the scene across a bridge to the city's North Side, where it crashed into a utility pole and three men fled. One was arrested near train tracks and the other two in backyards of homes. A gun that was believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

