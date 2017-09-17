Target Store in Ohio Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a Target store near the Dayton Mall in Miami Township.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center says someone called the store about 10 p.m. Saturday and indicated there were four packages inside that would be detonated.

Police closed nearby roads as a precaution.

The investigation is still ongoing.

