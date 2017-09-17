Local Family Encourages Other Parents to be Watchful After Daughter's Cancer Diagnosis

Elliana George, or Elli, is not even two years old but has already fought one of life's toughest battles: cancer.

When she was just six months old, her mother Lindsey noticed a spot of discoloration in her left eye that was concerning.

"We went to our six month check-up, and I didn't mention it. Two days later, I took her back in, and that's when we were referred up to Pittsburgh. From Pittsburgh, we were sent to Cleveland, and on March 8, 2016, she was diagnosed with Stage D Unilateral Retinoblastoma," said Lindsey George, Elli's mother.

Lindsey and her husband Derek decided after considering treatment options in Cleveland to go to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

The couple has been making trips to the hospital with Elli every few weeks for a treatment combination of chemo, cryotherapy, and injections.

With each treatment, the cancer began to disappear, and less than two weeks ago, the family received the news that Elli's cancer is gone.

"It's been so hard to watch her for the past six months, everything she's been through...a small baby. We were just so happy. I think I just cried so much. so many happy tears," said Lindsey.

Elli will have to remain in treatment for a while longer and will have to be monitored for a few years to make sure the cancer does not return, but the George's are calling this a victory.

They say they could not have done it without Dr. David Abramson and the support of the community.

"The support that our family received was amazing. I mean, it brings tears to your eyes just to think what people will do for these little children" said Derek.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and Lindsey and Derek say to take a lesson from their story. If you notice anything abnormal with your child, do not ignore it.

Your concern may save their life.