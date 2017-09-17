National Eagle Scout Ohio River Valley Council Holds Picnic

The National Eagle Scout Ohio River Valley Council is gathering for a picnic.

Their goal is to get as many Eagle Scouts as they can back into the Scouting program to help teach some of the younger members of the program.

They're also honoring Congressman David McKinley for his efforts in helping Scouting through the years.

"But it's something, the whole scouting movement, it has impact on all of us. Teaches us how to work together. I am honored," Congressman McKinley said.

"One of the purposes of this gathering is to get Eagle Scouts who haven't been that active in scouting to come back into scouting. Because they all have a unique set of skills that they could teach the new group of Scouters," said Chris Berhalter, the National Eagle Scout Association Committee Chairperson.

Congressman McKinley says there about 15 members of Congress that are Eagle Scouts and they occasionally get together to find ways to strengthen the program.