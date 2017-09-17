First-Ever Fantasy Farm Fest Held Sunday

Capes and Tiaras Fantasy Birthday Parties and RJ Ranch joined forces on Sunday for their first Fantasy Farm Fest.



Children and their families were invited to the ranch for unicorn rides, a petting zoo, and other fun activities.

The kids could also meet some of their favorite princesses and super heroes.

The event was a fundraiser for RJ Ranch, which is a non-profit organization serving local children.

"Our program is a therapeutic riding program for children with disabilities. We do on-sight here and we also go to several different undisclosed locations and do services there," said Julie Lerish, the Director of RJ Ranch.

For more information on RJ Ranch, or Capes and Tiaras Fantasy Birthday Parties, you can visit their Facebook pages.