Two Cleveland Men Arrested For Drugs After Traffic Stop

Wheeling Police Officers arrest two Cleveland men after a traffic stop on Wheeling Island.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday officers spotted a man on his cell phone at the intersection of Virginia and S. Penn

When officers approached the car, they saw marijuana buds in plain sight.

Officers searched the car and found 19.5 grams of marijuana, 3.7 grams of crack cocaine, and Xanax pills.

39-year-old William Curtis Jackson of Cleveland was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

28-year-old Anthony Charles Flanagan of Cleveland was arrested and charged with possession of intent to deliver marijuana and cocaine and transporting a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Both men were taken to the Northern Regional Jail.