Police: Victim Needed Over 70 Stitches After Being Stabbed

Bellaire Police responded to the 3400 block of Monroe Street Saturday about 11:30 p.m. and found a 21-year-old man had been stabbed several
times.
The man was injured in his chest and arm requiring over 70 stitches to close those wounds.
Officers recovered a knife that they believe is the weapon used in the attack.
Bellaire Police arrested 26-year-old  Cody Alan Neilson, of Monroe Street for Felonious Assault and Having a Weapon Under Disability.
Neilson was transported to the Belmont County Jail for lockup. His bond is set at $35,000.00.  Bellaire Police were assisted by Shadyside Police Department. The investigation is continuing.
