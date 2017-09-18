Wheeling Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Punches At An O - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Wheeling Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Punches At An Officer

Posted: Updated:

Wheeling Police arrested a woman after she reportedly threw punches and kicked an officer.

38-year-old Renay Tice of Wheeling was arrested and charged with battery on an officer and attempting to disarm an officer.

On Sunday, officers responded to Lane 15 around 5:45 p.m. for a domestic call.

Police said when they arrived on scene the woman inside the house was acting erratically, and aggressively. 

She reportedly tried to grab the officers gun and attempted to knee the officer.

Tice was arrested and taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.