Wheeling Woman Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Punches At An Officer

Wheeling Police arrested a woman after she reportedly threw punches and kicked an officer.

38-year-old Renay Tice of Wheeling was arrested and charged with battery on an officer and attempting to disarm an officer.

On Sunday, officers responded to Lane 15 around 5:45 p.m. for a domestic call.

Police said when they arrived on scene the woman inside the house was acting erratically, and aggressively.

She reportedly tried to grab the officers gun and attempted to knee the officer.

Tice was arrested and taken to the Northern Regional Jail.