Wheeling Vice Mayor Supports Road Bond, Not Tolls

Governor Jim Justice continuing to support his "2017 Roads to Prosperity" bond amendment, which he said would create 48,000 road construction jobs statewide. The governor said the state could not even fill those 48,000 which he calls a good problem.

The governor said this road bond referendum is the single biggest vote West Virginians have seen in the history of the state, and Wheeling Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said he fully supports the road bond.

Thalman said he believes it will fund work that desperately needs done on our roads.

Governor Justice said the new construction would increase taxes and spending in the state, and would give those who have left to find other jobs an opportunity to come back to West Virginia.

The Vice Mayor agreed, and said he believes it would increase tourism in the Northern Panhandle.

What the Vice Mayor does not support is any type of toll in the city of Wheeling or Ohio County. He said he thinks it is an inconvenience for drivers, it slows down traffic, and he says there's better ways to fund the work than to toll people.

Thalman said he believes the road bond referendum would have a positive effect on the citizens of Ohio County and not raise taxes.

He said if the road bond passes, he thinks the county would not even need tolls, "If the road bond referendum passes, we are less likely to see a toll because the state could pay for new construction using the bond money instead of tolls," said Thalman.

If you want to know more about the road bond, there is an open council meeting with a presentation from the division of highways.

That meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city county building inside the council chambers.