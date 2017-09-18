Half A Million Students Could Lose Key Source off Financial Aid

Over 1,500 colleges and universities could be in financial trouble and it's all because the popular Federal Perkins Loan Program expires in less than two weeks.

Officials said the expiration of the Perkins Loan Program will leave nearly half a million students without access to a key source of financial aid.

West Liberty University students are part of that number.

WLU has been awarding Perkins loans for the past two decades and out-of-state students are dependent on them.

Congress is currently working to extend the loans program for another two years, but the September 30th deadline is quickly approaching.

West Liberty Director of Financial Aid Katie Cooper said it would be very helpful to incoming students if the program lives on, but she knows the reality of there's not enough funding to go around.

"We're very lucky here. We have great scholarships. We have great grant programs, our foundation works really hard to help our students, but at some point there's only so much money to go around," Cooper said.

Cooper said the loan program is already on a one year extension from last year, but officials are hopeful Congress will get an extension for another two.