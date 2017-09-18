New Renovations Save EHS Students From Walls Caving In

U.S. Representative Bill Johnson was in the Ohio Valley Monday afternoon to tour the newly renovated Edison High School.

Officials said these new changes were desperately needed because just a few months ago, the walls were literally falling in.

Now, that's all in the past.

Officials spent the summer putting up new dry wall, painting, installing new windows, whiteboards and more.

Plus, for the first time ever Edison High School will have air conditioning, starting on October 2nd.

Officials said these renovations started back in November 2016 as brand new lockers and bathrooms were installed throughout the school.

Edison Principal Matthew Morrison says these new changes are very important for students and he's excited about the changes.

"It's just an incredible new look and our students definitely deserve this. It's going to enhance their education and we're very excited," Morrison said.



Morrison said other changes include the press box, new computer labs, and a new electrical system.

Also, over Christmas break, new doors and new flooring will be installed throughout the building.