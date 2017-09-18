The Ohio School Report Cards are out and for Belmont County, the seven school districts all got a D in the Achievement category, but one superintendent spoke out, saying that there's more to a school than a letter grade from the state.

Bridgeport's superintendent explained the language.

Such as, "Indicators Met" means that...in a class of 20 students, 16 of them--or 80 percent--would have to be proficient, and that's not so easy to achieve.

Bridgeport's Superintendent, Zac Shutler said, "We accept that that's what the mark is and we strive to have all of our kids be proficient. You know the reality of the situation is, you know, all kids come from different backgrounds, and just because a student doesn't reach 80 percent, it doesn't mean our teachers and our staff aren't doing an awesome job."

Bridgeport also got an "A" in kindergarten through third grade Literacy, which is what many educators call the gateway to education.

"And if that need's not met by elementary, if you're not reading fluently and comprehending at the elementary level, the chance of closing that gap as the child gets older is extremely difficult and that's where a child becomes disenfranchised with school and really, you see them spiral," said Shutler

In "Indicators Met," Bridgeport got an F, but Superintendent Zac Shutler says every school is different and every child is different, and some things are not able to be graded.

Shutler also said, "But sometimes it's making a connection with a child. And being there for them and being consistent in their lives. And you might not get that child to the "proficient" level, but you're making a difference in their lives. And that's harder to quantify and that's why we don't quantify it, but we know that's more important."

He said a school with an A doesn't mean teachers are doing better than a school with a D or an F.

He said there are diverse learners, and teachers here reach out to every one.

"Can we keep doing better? Yeah. We're always striving to get better. But a letter grade does not paint an accurate picture all the time of the work that teachers and educators are doing," explained Shutler.

The state report card also looks at the school's graduation rate, the students' progress and how well students are prepared for success either in college or work.