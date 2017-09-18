Wheeling Man Sentenced Not to Prison but to Mental Institution

A Wheeling man, charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile, has been sentenced not to prison but to 40 years in a mental institution.

Christopher Roshak, 32 years old, reportedly displayed obscene material to a 12 year old, then tried to get the boy to meet him at McDonald's.

At a competency hearing in Ohio County, the judge ruled that Roshak is not competent to stand trial, and is not likely to become competent in the future.

According to Ohio County officials it's not a punishment, it's to protect society and to help Roshak.

He will be sent to the William R. Sharp Mental Hospital in Weston, where the court will follow his progress.