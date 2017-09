Capital High School in Charleston is shut down for the rest of the week after mold is found in *one-third* of all classrooms.

The air quality tests just back show the problem is much worse than the school first thought.

Cleanup in the 60 classrooms will begin Monday night.

Each room affected will be sealed off and every surface wiped down.

Capital's principal says he hopes the source of the mold can be found by the end of the week, and he adds that students will not have to make up the days off.