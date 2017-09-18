Highway Re-Opens After Two Vehicle Crash

UPDATED AT 10:08:

One person was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash on Interstate 70 Westbound in Ohio County Monday night.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. In the westbound lanes near exit 4 in Elm Grove. One SUV involved was flipped onto it's roof, closing both westbound lanes for less than an hour. The person who was taken to the hospital went as a precaution.

The highway reopened around 9:15 p.m. and no serious injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing to find out what caused the accident.

I-70 west bound is shut down at exit 5 for a motor vehicle crash.

The Wheeling Police and Fire Departments are on scene.

Traffic is backed up, so proceed with caution.

UPDATE:

One car flipped on its roof, and two people were in the crash, with one being taken to the Wheeling Hospital for a precaution.

The Police and Fire Department are trying to get to get everything cleared and are currently diverting traffic to I-470 West Bound.