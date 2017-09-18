Marshall County EMS Unveils New Center In Cameron

Residents of Eastern Marshall county now have a better way to handling emergencies. The Marshall County EMS used to be set up near the river, but Monday, they unveiled their new center in Cameron.

Now whenever there is an emergency on the eastern side of the county, rather than wait sometimes up to 45 minutes for an ambulance, will now take just a few minutes sometimes. They also unveiled two state-of-the-art ambulances. The EMS has also partnered with WVU Medicine to build a hanger at the Marshall county airport, so that can be used for emergencies too. They say that this was a long awaited wish that finally came true.

Tom Hart, the Emergency Management Director for Marshall County, said, "We had residents in this part of the county that were looking at 45 minutes to an hour and a half just to have an ambulance arrive on scene where we can actually get that cut down to where we can be out the door in a matter of seconds if not minutes."

Bob Miller, the Marshall County Commission President, said, "At this time with the oil and gas industry and so many other people being in here, there's so many things that are more dangerous special safety services we definitely needed here for the industry so they feel secure coming in and know they can work here safely."

The EMS center will be manned 24--7 and provides additional job opportunities for the area. They would like to thank the Marshall county commission for their hard work making this a reality.