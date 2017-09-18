Marshall County Girl To Receive Medal Of Honor From Girl Scouts

One little girl from Marshall county is being nationally recognized by the Girl Scouts of America for her bravery. Emilyn Richards was only 6 years old when she woke up to the sound of a smoke detector going off. After learning from school and her parents on what to do in case of a fire, she immediately awoke her family to let them know of the smoke lingering across the house.

Tuesday, she will be recognized in Moundsville by being awarded one of the most prestigious awards: The Girl Scouts of the USA's National Lifesaving Medal of Honor. Her family says they can't more proud for their little girl.

Helena Walters, her mother, said, "And we heard Emilyn coming in with her brother in one arm and her cat in the other screaming that the fire alarms were going off. So we got up and ran downstairs and the kitchen was full of smoke, and the dog we just adopted had turned on the burner on the stove."

Emilyn said, "I've heard in school to be safe and do that."

The ceremony will take place Tuesday at 5 PM at Theresa's Fabrics in Moundsville.